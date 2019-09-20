Grafton students strike for climate action

HUNDREDS of school students and many more supporters of climate action were full of voice as they made their thoughts clear as part of the global School Strike for Climate Action movement.

Right on cue, at 1pm the heavens opened and blessed Grafton with a small dose of its below average rainfall as hundreds protesters assembled at Clarence Valley Council chambers.

However, it was shortlived and failed to rain on the parade of the protesters marched through the CBD along Prince St to Market Square.

The peaceful and rather joyous group carried placards with messages such as 'respect existence or expect resistance' and 'the greatest threat to our plant is the belief that someone else will save us', and performed chants like 'hey, hey, ho, ho, climate change has got to go'.

