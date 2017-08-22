Grafton students take on practical maths test

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

When Archie walks he takes 3 steps to go 5 metres while Sylvie takes 5 steps to go 4 metres. If they start walking from the same point, with Archie walking East and Sylvie walking West, how far apart are they after each has taken 300 steps?

(A) 260m (B) 740m (C) 775m (D) 900m

Tomorrow, almost 19,000 primary students from 323 schools across regional NSW will put their mathematics and problem solving skills to the test as they take part in the 37th annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.

In Mid North Coast, 2064 year 5 and 6 students will sit the 35-question paper, which they will complete without the use of calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.

Newcastle Permanent Grafton Branch Manager, Marnie Henwood, said the competition promotes the fun of overcoming maths challenges, while teaching them fundamental life skills.

"Newcastle Permanent's Primary School Mathematics Competition encourages students to enjoy maths, by challenging them to use problem-solving skills in life-based situations,” Ms Henwood said.

"We're really excited that we have so many local students taking part this year and we hope everyone has a great time challenging themselves.

"Since 1981, primary school children across regional NSW have been tackling the maths challenges we've set. We wish the students in Grafton the best as they take part in the 37th annual exam on Wednesday.

"Mathematics and problem solving are valuable life skills and the exam helps students develop these, providing more opportunities to them later in life. In fact, many adults would find the exams challenge their own problem solving abilities!

"Each year students produce some outstanding results and again this year we expect to find some exceptional young minds in our regional schools.”

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest of its kind and is open to all primary school students in Year 5 and 6 with awards for the winners in each region.

Last year, Jonathan Leung from Clarence Valley Anglican School in Grafton received the Clarence Valley District award, setting the challenge for his fellow students.