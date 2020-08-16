Grafton students to help make history next week

Students of Grafton are making history next week as they take part in the 40th annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.

STUDENTS of Grafton will help make history next week as they take part in the 40th annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, expected to be the largest in the competition’s history.

A total of 233 Year 5 and 6 students from eight schools in Grafton will be sitting the exam on Wednesday, August 19, helping to bring the total number of NSW students that have taken part in the maths comp to more than a half a million since its inception in 1981.

Newcastle Permanent Branch Manager Josh Freeman said, students in Grafton will sit the 35-question exam with zero help from calculators, rulers, or any other mathematical instruments.

“Newcastle Permanent’s Primary School Mathematics Competition is a rite of passage for primary school children, he said.

“Our Primary School Mathematics Competition provides students with an opportunity to gain invaluable problem solving skills without relying on tools and technology — such as a calculator or ruler — a great asset in today’s world.”

An impressive 16,915 students from 287 schools throughout regional NSW will sit the exam next week. Compared to the 2,337 students from 70 schools recorded for the first exam 1981, Mr Freeman said it was clear the annual competition had grown and continues to be relevant in schools today.

“Forty years on from its humble beginning, it’s so positive to see our local students and schools continue to engage in this important and educational initiative,” he said.

“We’re really excited to see so many students in Grafton taking part, and wish everyone good luck as they take part in the 40th annual exam on Wednesday.”

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia, challenging Year 5 and 6 primary school students across northern and central west NSW. Awards will be presented to the top performers in each region later in the year.

Last year, South Grafton Public School’s Zoe Rayward received the Clarence Valley District Award Year 5 and Westlawn Public School’s Ted Hill and Jason Parkes received the Clarence Valley District Award Year 6, setting the challenge for fellow students.