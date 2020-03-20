Grafton Swim Academy enjoys successful season in the pool

GREAT EFFORT: Matthew Parkin, Chad Collie, Stella Skeels, Klancee Collie, Jack Leeson, Tanika Crispin, Jamie Plunkett, Shannon Robinson, Riley Robinson, Shanae Crispin (in water) all qualified for the NSW PSSA Championships, which have been unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Jo Clare

SWIMMING: An exciting crop of talent in the pool from the Grafton Swimming Academy will miss out on the chance to compete on the big stage this year, with NSW Department of Education rules surrounding the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of PSSA and CHS championship swimming events that were scheduled for later in the year.

Grafton Swimming Academy coach Alan Paterson said the championship-bound swimmers were disappointed they were no longer able to compete in the championships.

"A couple were looking to do well down there in Sydney at the events and certainly the championships had been our main focus for a few of them these past six months or more," he said.

"Everyone worked really hard to get there, some just missed out last year and worked hard to qualify this year and they were awarded with qualification but in the end to no avail, so the team are a bit disappointed."

Swimming in the open category and gaining qualification in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley, Paterson said this year was the last chance for NSW honours for Matthew Parkin.

"He has always been so close to making it to the championships but kept missing out, and this year he was in quite a hard age group but kept his nose to the grindstone and kept working and achieved his goal but then it was pulled away," Paterson said.

"If there's anything to take from this it's that fact he made it and qualified is a success story, it's not all about medals but achieving what you set out to do, so for me he was quite a success story."

Another swimmer that was set to have his name up in lights has the human torpedo Jack Leeson, who had aimed to compete at NSW Junior State Age Championships at the end of this month after qualifying for 16 events.

Leeson also broke eight records at the Grafton High School swimming carnival, some of which were held by Ironman Nathan Myers and National swimmer Glen Miller.

"I used to coach Nathan (Myers) back in the '80s, and he was certainly a great swimmer and competitor, and so was Glen, but Jack is a standout," Paterson said.

"I'm sure he would have done well if he had the chance to compete in the championships, but the way he is breaking records now I think he has a great future in the sport."

While the swimmers were disappointed in the cancellation of their events, Paterson said they were still excited for the future.

"They're a great group and their enthusiasm and approach to the sport is really what makes coaching them a joy," he said.

"It's the reason I get out of bed of a morning, it's really enjoyable.".