Grafton Swimmers hit the pool for the last meet of the decade

THEY'RE OFF: Members of the Grafton Services Swim Club hit the pool earlier in the year.

SWIMMING :Tuesday marked the last swim for 2019 but competition will resume next year on January 7.

A good crowd arrived to finish the year off and a warm welcome was given to Trevor Want who returned after an 11-month lay-off and Ian Davis joined us again from Broken Hill.

After the 12 heats had been run, we got down to the business end of the night and prepared for the finals.

In the 50m event we had Terry Marsh, Bruce Phelps, Steve Donnelly and John Wainwright vying for the winner’s voucher.

As the lads made their way up the pool it was noted that Donnelly, Marsh and Phelps were pulling well away from Wainwright and it was in this order that the judge had them finishing.

A check of times had the first three home breaking their times, which gave Wainwright the win even though he was nearly five seconds slow.

Just goes to show that slow and steady is sometimes best.

In the 30m final, Andrew Madden, Richard Sear, Bruce Durrington and Natalie Durrington had very little handicap difference so it was certain to be a close finish and spectators were not disappointed.

The female representative of the Durrington duo was awarded the win with her Uncle Bruce taking second and Madden scoring third and only .05 seconds separated the three.

The Wykes Tyrepower Cup was the final race of the night and lining up for their second final were Steve Donnelly, John Wainwright and Terry Marsh. Gary Dixon was the only fresh one in the bunch.

So keen were Marsh and Dixon to get their hands on the cup, they broke nominated times quite considerably so the win was awarded to Donnelly with Wainwright earning points for second.

One of our members has recently had a health scare and everyone sends their very best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jenny.

Toni Ensbey , Grafton

Services Swimming Club