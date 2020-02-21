Grafton swimmers light up at Far North Coast carnival

Grafton Services Swimming Club members at the Far North Coast swimming carnival in Lismore last weekend. Photo: Toni Ensbey

SWIMMING :Due to illness, Scott Smith was unable to join his fellow swimmers at the Far North Coast carnival at Lismore on Saturday but the Grafton team was pleased with its results.

After adjusting relay entries, results were announced at the presentation dinner later that evening.

Our Tuesday evening swim was inundated by four new swimmers - Ella, Natalie and Andrew Sear along with Tamara McSkimming joined us for their initial swim.

Five swimmers qualified for the final of the 50m and they were Steve Donnelly, John Wainwright, Jill Enks, Richard Sear and Damien O’Mahony.

Onlookers knew that Enks was in trouble before she reached the 30m mark because she was too far in front and they proved to be correct as she touched first, breaking her time by nearly four seconds.

Sear was next home but he had also fallen into the trap, breaking by .72 and not to be left out, Wainwright also broke by .26.

This left Donnelly to take the win with O’Mahony second.

Doug Ensbey, Michael Sear, Terry Marsh, Natalie Durrington and Damien O’Mahony were the qualifiers for the 30m sprint and once again the pressure got to one swimmer with Sear breaking his time by .45.

Durrington swam a beautiful race and scored the win with Ensbey taking second place and O’Mahony picking up a third.

Anne Simkus, Andrew Madden, Bruce Durrington, Tamara McSkimming and Skye Sear lined up for the final of the 30m B B & B and it was pleasing to see two new faces on the blocks.

McSkimming was first over the line with Durrington hot on her heals, however the judge had bad news for each of them, announcing breaks of 1.45 and 1.03 respectively.

Madden picked up the win with a great time and Sear (Skye) was pretty stoked with her second place.

Grafton’s 10 person relay team rounded out the carnival with a third placed finish in the 10 by 50m open relay final before another third in the open relay handicap final, a strong showing from all.

FAR NORTH COAST CARNIVAL RESULTS