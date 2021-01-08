Grafton swimmers perform for Olympic hero

Clarence Valley swimming star Andrea Thomson meeting Australian Olympian Cate Campbell at the Glen Innes Short Course swimming championships.

In the presence of an Australian Olympic gold medallist, Clarence Valley swimmers made an impression at the Glen Innes Swimming Club short course championships last month.

Andrea ‘Torpedo’ Thomson and Jack Leeson got the chance to meet and get some tips from champion swimmer Cate Campbell, and her inspirational words worked a charm.

Andrea Thomson set new records in the 1500m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

Thomson went on to set records in the open 1500m freestyle and 200m individual medley, while Leeson broke records in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m individual medley.

Thomson’s mother Kerry Bowers-Thomson said Andrea is now getting ready for the Country Championships and Regionals next month.