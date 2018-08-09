Grafton swimmers top the talent pool

SWIMMING: A host of Grafton's top talents in the pool have helped Swimming North Coast Target Touring Squad to a major win at the touring meet in Woy Woy.

Areas from throughout the state attend the annual meeting, with swimmers who have qualified for state titles in various strokes eligible to compete.

This year was the first year SNC won the overall point score after several individual efforts helped it across the line.

Grafton's Isaac Huxley led the way for the North Coast competitors, finishing the meet with a silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke. He also made the final of the 100m breaststroke.

Fellow Grafton swimmers Morgan Parkin and Jordan Nash also secured medals at the meeting, with Parkin winning silver in the 50m freestyle and Nash a bronze in 50m freestyle.

Parkin also made the finals of the 100m backstroke (7th), while Nash finished fourth in the 100m backstroke and eighth in the 100m freestyle.

SNC publicity officer Faye Rowels said the result was a credit to the squad.

"Our young swimmers coming through the development program have really made the difference,” she said.