Grafton TAFE student Proud To Be A Chef finalist

TRIP OF A LIFETIME: TAFE Grafton student Irene San Andres has just returned from a four-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Melbourne for the Proud To Be A Chef program/competition. Andrew Sanigorski

TAFE NSW Grafton commercial cookery student Irene San Andres has had a career experience of a lifetime when she joined 31 other finalists from around Australia for a four-day cooking showcase in the Proud To Be A Chef program.

Each finalist enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to Melbourne to participate in the long-standing annual event, where three industry mentors guided them through a culinary showcase and challenged them to create their own special dish in a bid to win a $7500 scholarship as main prize.

As finalists they received money-can't-buy tutlege over the four-day program from food industry mentors, including renowned pasty chef Christy Tania, leading food service and global events expert Peter Wright and multiple restaurant owner and celebrated chef Scott Pickett.

Ms San Andres, who works at Angourie Rainforest Resort and is studying a Certificate IV in Commercial Cookery, said simply being a finalist thrilled her.

"My time in Melbourne was overwhelming and inspiring, and it's definitely motivated me to do more,” she said.

"It's been a real eye opener of an opportunity. There were so many passionate people I met through the program and the way they talk about food makes you fall further in love with it and the industry.

"Every finalist is a winner really, because having the opportunity to be involved in Proud to be a Chef is the true prize. You get to meet really talented participants working in extraordinary places and the mentors are fascinating; the amount of knowledge they fed us is amazing. It's been such a learning curve. It's also been great to find a commonality with all these industry people and discuss and compare our work experiences.”

Teacher Bernadette Ryan said Irene was a motivated and enthusiastic student.

"She is always happy, professional and determined - all excellent qualities in a chef,” she said.

"We highly encourage our students to enter competitions and programs such as Proud to be a Chef; it's a key part of the course. Learning to create their own recipes, preparing and photographing the meals...following the vision through right to the end masterpiece. We want all our students to have the best shot at success, and I know Irene is well on her way to achieving great things in her career.”