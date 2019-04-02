Grafton team reaches quarter-finals of OzTag state titles

FUN WEEKEND: The Grafton Flame Trees OzTag team that reached the quarter-finals of the NSW OzTag State Championships.

OZTAG: The Grafton Flame Trees women's OzTag team reached the quarter-finals of the NSW OzTag State Championships at Coffs Harbour over the weekend, going down in an extra-time thriller against the hosts.

With scores locked at 2-2 at the end of regular time, both sides were reduced by three players to play the final stanza of extra time.

Grafton's Stephanie Elliott said the win was there for the taking, until a loose pass saw the ball go to ground and Coffs Harbour score on the next set.

"We had the overlap but just the last pass went to ground,” she said.

"It was hard to adjust to the tactics of playing five-on-five, knowing who to mark up on is different and we were slower to make the adjustment.”

Despite bowing out in the quarter-finals, Elliott said the team, made up of both Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels league tag players, had a fun weekend.

"This is the second year a Grafton team has gone down, there were a few faces the same from last year and they didn't make the finals so it was good to go a step further this year,” she said.

"It was a good weekend, a lot of fun but also pretty exhausting, and that's a challenge when it comes to tournaments like this. Making sure everyone is fit and able to back up after each game is the challenge, but it was a really good competition and everyone had fun.”

Grafton also fielded a men's team in the tournament.