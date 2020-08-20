Grafton ten-pin ready to bowl you over again

Manager of Grafton Ten Pin Bowl Jackie Hampton gets ready to reopen the doors.

ONE OF Grafton’s long-time favourite entertainment venues will be back soon after a COVID-19 close-down earlier this year.

The Grafton Ten Pin Bowl will reopen on September 1 and already owner Paul Harradine is excited for the sounds and sights on the alleys to return.

“By September we’ll be running into the school holidays and then into Christmas, and we’ve already had a lot of people ringing to see if they can get in,” he said.

The staff have taken the opportunity to give the building a revamp, with cosmetic improvements as well as work in the back areas to create a better experience.

“Hopefully it will reinvigorate the place. Our new management team is keen to return the venue to its glory days,” Mr Harradine said.

Mr Harradine said that he was glad to see the place open not only to give back a venue for Grafton to use, but for the regulars who had missed out.

“We have a lot of special needs groups who come here regularly, and some have a league, and I know how much they and the carers enjoy coming out as part of their activities,” he said.

“Also the schools who have been missing out, we’re looking forward to getting them all back in again.”

Mr Harradine said that there still would be restrictions due to COVID-19, and bookings would be mandatory for all people wishing to play.

“I think people will like what they see when they come back,” he said.

More information will be through their Facebook page, and bookings can be made online or through the centre on opening.