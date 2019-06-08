Grafton Tennis titles get underway

TENNIS: The 92nd annual North Coast Tennis Championships got under way in Grafton yesterday with a wide array of stars travelling to the Grafton City Courts for the weekend.

On the opening day there were stars out on court and number one AMT men's singles seed Patrick Coates-Beadman got off to a flying start, downing Charlie Pade in less than an hour, with the Queenslander only losing one game at 6-0 6-1.

In one of the early matches of the tournament, Harrison Smith battled it out with Ralph Armstrong for over two-and-a-half hours, it finishing in a thrilling 6-4 5-7 6-2 win to Smith.

In the women's AMT singles, number one seed Tianna McGarvie had an easier start with automatic progression to the second round, while number four seed Lily Pade fought for a tough 6-4 win in the first set to overcome Lucy Tunsted 6-0 in the second.

The longest of the women's singles was just over 90 minutes when Komaki Ido, the number six seed, took a 6-3 6-2 win over Whitney Moon.

Grafton's annual tournament will continue today and tomorrow with several stars still to play in what will be one of the best editions of the competition yet.