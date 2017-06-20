Grafton through the lens of photography student

ON THE TRACKS: The train is standing out more with the gate a bit blurred out.

IT'S BEEN a big week for The Daily Examiner's most recent work experience student Jennifer Williams.

The South Grafton High School Year 12 student had the opportunity to experience life as a photojournalist first-hand, taking photos on the job with our journalists and getting the opportunity to meet people in the community.

Here's a few snaps Jennifer took to capture the essence of Grafton from her perspective:

What do you like about living in Grafton?

"The scenery, especially when it's Jacaranda and the town is full of purple. I love how friendly the people are.”

What have you learnt this week?

"I am now more confident with going up and talking to people. I have learnt a lot more about photography.”