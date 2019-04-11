Grafton Tigers ready to roar with talented recruits

AUSSIE RULES: History will be made this weekend at Ellem Oval, when the joint venture women's team Northern Beaches/Grafton take to the field for the maiden competitive women's match at the venue tomorrow.

Northern Beaches/Grafton will take on Coffs Harbour Breakers with a number of former Breakers players in their line-up which will add extra spice to what is already a highly anticipated match.

Former Coffs Harbour Breakers Rani Grant and Ashleigh Miller and former Port Britt Hargreaves (former Port) have become key figures for the joint venture team, whilst experienced players from Hervey Bay, Broadbeach, and Bathurst will provide valuable leadership and direction.

To finish the day of football action, the main feature sees the Grafton Tigers take on Coffs Harbour Breakers in the senior grade.

The Tigers have a number of new recruits from Bendigo, Sale, and Nowra that they hope will add starch to the spine of the team. Coach Chris Curthoys returns for his second year in charge and will be looking to the young local products who have stepped up from under-17s in the last two years to provide the team with the biggest boost.

For the Breakers, David Velt marks his return to coaching on the North Coast after a successful stint in Melbourne. He inherits a stable group that will be keen to make amends for last year's grand final performance.

Following the women's clash the Northern Beaches Blues, formerly Woolgoolga Blues, return to action for the first time in 13 years in a reserve grade clash against Coffs Harbour Breakers. The former league powerhouse will compete in the lower grade this season.

GAME DAY: Grafton Tigers/Northern Beaches Blues v Coffs Harbour Breakers at Ellem Oval, Grafton (Under 17 at 10am, Women at 11.50am, Reserves at 1.20pm, Seniors at 2.50pm).