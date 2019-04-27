Grafton Tigers up for road trip to face Port Macquarie

AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers will be looking to build on their opening-round defeats at home before the Easter break when they return to the field at Port Macquarie this weekend.

The Tigers will feature in the Under-17 and Northern Beaches/Grafton women's and men's senior grades, and club president James Hourigan said all three teams would be keen to improve on their efforts at Ellem Oval in round1.

"It's hard to have a season start and then go on a break but it was the only way to get enough rounds into the competition, so everyone is really looking forward to getting back out on the field,” Hourigan said.

"The numbers at training have been solid these past couple of weeks.

"It's going to be a big road trip this weekend to take on the Port Macquarie Magpies, they're always a tough ask especially at home but I think everyone is ready and up for the challenge.”

After playing their first competitive game last round, Hourigan was full of praise for the joint venture Northern Beaches/Grafton Tigers women's team who narrowly went down 6.6-42 to 3.1-19 to Coffs Harbour Breakers.

"The girls are growing from strength to strength and it was good to see them get that first game under their belt,” he said.

"Since it is a joint venture the whole squad doesn't get to train together a whole lot, so for them to come together and play the way they did (in round1) was fantastic and they'll only get better.”

The Tigers' men's senior team didn't fare as well against Coffs Harbour, suffering a 214-point loss.

"This is probably the youngest senior side I've seen in my time at the Tigers and a lot of the guys are just starting out in the senior ranks after coming up through the juniors,” Hourigan said.

"You can only build from games like that. It was a tough loss but we've been there before and we've always bounced back. It'll take a bit of time for the team to jell but I'm confident they can improve.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Tigers take on Port Macquarie Magpies in Under-17, senior women's and men's grade tomorrow from 10am at Wayne Richards Park, Port Macquarie.