Grafton tiler floors the competition

GRAFTON's own tiler Shannon Thompson, from Coffs Harbour Tafe, was awarded with a gold medal in the wall and floor tiling category at the WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships.

Mr Thompson took out the prestigious award after competing in the wall and floor tiling category of Australia's largest skills competition, which was hosted over three days.

"I had a great experience at Nationals -the challenge of the competition has made me more confident in my trade,” Mr Thompson said.

He said the best moment was looking back at his finished job and realising he did that.

"As well as meeting such a great bunch of people involved in the WorldSkills group,” he said.

The WorldSkills championships were part of the Skills Show, Australia's biggest event focused exclusively on vocational education.

More than 400 young apprentices and trainees from across Australia competed, with 59 people from NSW scooping up metals in the championships.

The Skills Show attracted over 1000 competitors and competition officials along with tens of thousands of local, interstate and international visitors, including a delegation from Russia.

Gold medal winners are eligible for consideration for the Australian Skillaroos team who will compete with the world's best at the fourty-fifth WorldSkills International Competition finals, to be held in Russia in 2019.