Grafton to farewell a champion for disabled people

WE REMEMBER: The funeral for Joan Muir OAM, who died on July 10, will be held in St Patrick's Church, South Grafton on Friday.

GRAFTON will have the chance to farewell one of its longest serving and hardest working pioneers in the provision of disability services and aged care on Friday, with the funeral of Joan Mary Muir.

Mrs Muir, who died at the age of 96 on July 10, will be buried in St Patrick's Church, South Grafton at 1.30pm.

She served with Australian Women's Army Service during World War 2 where she met and married her husband, Bob, who served with the Royal Navy.

The couple settled in Malta after the war and had two children there. They returned to Australia and came to Grafton n 1950, where they had another two children.

The couple became a strong force for the provision of disability services in the region.

Mrs Muir became a teacher at the school set up for children with a disability and Mr Muir, who had been elected to the South Grafton Council, was its delegate on the Caringa Appeal Committee, which raised funds for a vocational facility for people with disabilities, which functions to this day in Grafton.

The fund raising stunts for this appeal would probably fall foul of all sorts of health regulations now, but they caught the imagination of the region.

There was a marathon pram push from Maclean to Market Square in Grafton and three Grafton identities (Ray Fanning, Reg Morris and Don Rathborne) lived in a caravan suspended 20m above Market Square from Reg Want's crane while donations poured in at the rate of $100 an hour.

In eight weeks the campaign raised $15,790 at a time when you could buy a house in Grafton for $12,000.

Mrs Muir continued to work as a teacher of disabled students, becoming principal of the school for 21 years and was made a life member of Caringa as the organisation became known.

She was also active in Quota (1957-89) serving as president, treasurer, district officer and governor. In 1985 she was recognised as the Quota Woman of Achievement in 1985.

Mrs Muir became involved with aged care in 1968, joining the committee of the Clarence Village Association.

She served as senior vice president for 16 years until 2002 and played a leading role in its growth, culminating in the building of 73 self-care units and a 53-bd hostel.

Other organisations to benefit from her involvement include Clarence Respite Service, Probus Club of Grafton, the Ex-Services Women's Association, the Catholic Women's League and South Grafton Women's Bowling Club.

Her selfless dedication to the community resulted in the award of an Order of Australia Medal in 2002.

In writing a letter of support for Mrs Muir's OAM nomination, Grafton community leader Bill Dougherty said no-one had contributed more to the community than her.

"Members of our family have served the community in many ways - Member of the Legislative Assembly, two mayors, several councillors, myself an OAM, but none of this measures up to the outstanding service of this lady,” he wrote in 2002.

Mrs Muir is survived by her four children, Wally, Michael, Peter, Fiona and their families. Her husband died in 1998.

Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral, which will be followed by a private cremation.