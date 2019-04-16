Menu
SEEING THE LIGHT: Work has begun on the first set of traffic lights in the Clarence Valley. Allan Reinikka ROK180219alights3
SEEING THE LIGHT: Work has begun on the first set of traffic lights in the Clarence Valley. Allan Reinikka ROK180219alights3
Grafton to get three sets of traffic lights

Kathryn Lewis
16th Apr 2019 1:36 PM
HISTORY is about to be made in the Clarence Valley as work begins on Grafton's first ever set of traffic lights.

The lights are the first of three sets being installed as part of the Grafton bridge project.

The lights will be installed at the intersection of Pound and Clarence Streets to help pedestrians cross four lanes of traffic.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said they will help the community "move around town safely once the bridge is complete”.

"The lights will stay dark until the opening of the new bridge, which remains on track for the end of the year,” the spokesperson said.

"When operational, the lights will greatly improve safety for pedestrians as well as for the 15,500 vehicles which are expected to use this intersection each day.”

The spokesperson said work on the new bridge across the Clarence River continues to progress with the installation of the segments connecting the bridge piers well underway.

"The new Grafton bridge will transform the entry to Grafton and change the way motorists, pedestrians and cyclists move around the riverside city.”

