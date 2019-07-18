Grafton to host to leg of 2019 Melbourne Cup Tour

SHINING GLORY: The Melbourne Cup will be in Grafton on Septemberf 6 and 7.

RACING: The Clarence River Jockey Club will host to the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour as the 18-carat gold trophy makes its way through Grafton on September 6 and 7.

The prestigious trophy will stop at 24 rural and regional destinations around the world on its 17th annual tour that gives hosts allocation of a barrier for the 2019 Melbourne Cup with barriers selected at random when the cup visits each town.

A representative from each of the 24 locations will then be invited to Flemington Racecourse for the Melbourne Cup Carnival, where they will attend AAMI Victoria Derby Day and the Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw.

The tour was created in an effort to unite communities by engaging councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care homes and racing groups in events to raise funds for local causes, with a cash prize of $50,000 going towards a chosen charity for a local community initiative.

In the wake of another successful July Carnival, the Clarence River Jockey Club and horse racing in the region is riding a high and the announcement of the inclusion on the tour will only increase interest in the sport in the Clarence Valley.

With the Grafton horse racing industry still thriving following the fortnight of action the next race at the Clarence River Jockey Club will not be taking place until August 19, just over three weeks before the Melbourne Cup will be rolling into town.