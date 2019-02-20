Grafton too strong in Daily Examiner shield opener

Dylan Lucas on his way to a hat trick for Grafton High against South Grafton High School in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park.

Dylan Lucas on his way to a hat trick for Grafton High against South Grafton High School in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park. Adam Hourigan

DEX CRICKET: It was billed as David versus Goliath, but Grafton High's giant-sized power overwhelmed South Grafton High school in the first round of the Daily Examiner Shield.

Played last night at McKittrick Park, Grafton High took the honours in both Open Boys and Girls as the competition returned after a long hiatus, leading his side to a massive 113-run win including a hat-trick.

In the boys game, it was Grafton High's Dylan Lucas who had a night to remember with both bat and ball.

Grafton High won the toss and decided to bat, and immediately piled on the runs from the outset.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Lucas and opening partner Hayden Woods were brutal in the early overs, with Lucas hitting the first eight run shot under the modified rules of the competiton, and reaching his 30 run retirement mark of 30 runs in three overs.

The onslaught continued after with Hayden Ensbey taking up the mantle, also hitting an eight-point straight boundary, and helped the side to 0/99 off the first five overs.

South Grafton bowler Andrew Linley did what he could to put the brakes on the Grafton High juggernaught, and finished with 0/18 off two overs, as Grafton High slowed a touch to finish with 128 off their eight overs.

All three opening Grafton High batsmen retired on 30 runs, while South Grafton High School contributed 35 extras, including wides worth 18 and no-balls worth 12 in the rules which saw them worth two each, but not rebowled.

In response, South Grafton's insurmountable task was made impossible when Lucas struck with the third ball of the innings, South High opener Lex Baxter getting an inside edge onto his stumps.

The carnage had only just begun, and with Premier League bowler Lucas getting his radar right, he sent the stumps flying of batsmen Calber Barker and Andrew White, who left a ball that started from outside off stump that crashed into middle to gift Lucas the hat trick.

Batting at 5, Matthew Barker successfully negotiated the double-hat trick ball, acknowledging his team afterwards, and going on to top score for the innings.

South Grafton High lost steady wickets after the tumultuous first over, a ten run partnership between Barker and opening bat Linley, who managed to carry his bat through their short innings the only bright spot.

They were eventually dismissed for 15 with Ethan Powell the other multiple wicket taker with 2/2 and Lucas ending his over with 3/0.

Despite the one sided result, the game was played in excellent spirit between the two high school sides.

Earlier in the girls match, Grafton High opened the competition by winning the toss and batting.

The top order started the match at a good pace, scoring at eight runs an over, but lost opener Amy Firth in the second over, bowled by Jessie Creighton for 3.

The second pair put on 38 runs for the second-wicket partnership, with Tianna McGarvie hitting the first eight-run shot of the competition from her second ball at the crease.

McGarvie was out for an innings top score of 14, while Jessie Creighton returned to take two wickets in her second over, bowling opener Caitlyn Chevally for 12, and Milly Deefholts for a duck.

Grafton High School were all-out from the last ball of the eight over innings for 51, aided by 18 runs in wides bowled by the South Grafton High team.

Hannah Blundell helped to stem the scoring towards the end of the innings, also taking two wickets in her second over to finish with 2/4.

In response, the South Grafton High School openers fought hard, graftin their way to 1/11 after three overs with Laynae Okkonen hitting three runs, but when Tianna McGarvie took two wickets in the fourth over, it snuffed out any chance South HIgh had of a recovery.

Jesse Creighton was unbeaten on 3 and Denver Carthew on 2 when the innings closed after eight overs at 4/29, giving Grafton High a 22-run victory.

The Daily Examiner Shield continues round games continue next week at McKittrick Park.