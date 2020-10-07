Menu
Grafton Touch Football Association will be back in action from next week.
Sport

Grafton Touch ready to tap off for summer season

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
TOUCH football will be back in Grafton next week with Grafton Touch Football Association announcing the start of their summer season.

While some sports have been forced to cancel their season, Grafton Touch will be ready to tap off come October 14 at Jabour Park with the mixed open, under-13 and under-10 competitions set to take to the fields for this fun, family-friendly sport.

Though some minor changes to the competition will be in place due to COVID said Grafton Touch Football Association president Craig Nipperess.

“Games will still go ahead with the addition of hand sanitising, game ball wipe down and social distancing protocols. It is important to keep sport going through this difficult time, not only for people’s physical health, but more importantly their mental and social wellbeing,” he said.

“Sport is what keeps local communities together. We have all safety measures in place and have worked very closely with NSW Touch Football to be COVID compliant.

“With team registrations about to close, we look to even have more Mixed Open teams this year than ever before.”

There is still a chance to register a team online grafton.nswtouch.com.au or an individual looking for a team contact graftontouch@gmail.com

