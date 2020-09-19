Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

The front of Grafton railway station which will soon be upgraded. Photo: Google Maps.

Clarence Valley small businesses have the opportunity to participate in the design and construction work of new upgrades of Grafton railway stations.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis made the announcement, and said the upgrades will support up to 50 jobs.

“It is great that local tradies are getting first dibs, especially in these difficult times” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Local businesses need to register their interest in supplying goods, services, material and labour for the projects at www.transport.nsw.gov.au.”

Mr Gulaptis said the aim was to make the stations more accessible to people with mobility challenges and more user friendly generally.

This would include things like include things like accessible pathways and ramps; tactiles on the platforms and targeted locations throughout the station; kiss and ride/accessible parking spaces; upgraded waiting rooms and ticket offices, seating, and toilets; and bus parking.

The upgrades are in addition to an earlier announcement of improved CCTV systems at both stations.