Grafton trainer enjoys another win with Melted Moments

Melted Moments, with trainer David Campbell, combined for their seventh win in 15 starts to take out the Murwillumbah Services Club Open Handicap (1530 metres).

RACING: Caught three wide and struggling for an opening outside the leaders on the home stretch at Murwillumbah, it seemed as if yesterday wasn’t going to provide much joy for Melted Moments.

However no-one told the eight-year-old gelding it was out of the race, and just as it appeared that Bruce Hill’s Ecker Road or Stephen Lee-trained Jakuta were going to salute Melted Moments surged home late at the line to snatch victory.

The win was the 15th victory in 76 career starts for the galloper, and the seventh in 15 starts since arriving at the stables of Grafton trainer David Campbell some nine months ago.

“He is not too bad for a $1500 buy, I think he was,” Campbell said.

“He races well for an eight-year-old, I don’t think anyone has told him that he is eight.”

With the riders heading for the home straight of the Murwillumbah Services Club Open Handicap (1530 metres) Melted Moments had plenty of work to do but a brilliant ride from apprentice jockey Isabella Rabjones saw Melted Moments home.

“I thought he had too big and too hard of a run (on the corner),” Campbell said.

“The only thing I knew was the run he had at Taree (last start) had a lot of heart, he keeps going this horse. I don’t know why, he was probably entitled to stop at Taree and he was entitled to stop yesterday too, but he is a gutsy little horse.”

Campbell said he has been impressed with Melted Moments and thinks he can continue running well.

“He likes the work, I just keep him a bit fresh because I think these sort of races, you don’t have to do much with him,” he said.

“He doesn’t know how to run a bad race.”