Grafton trainer premiership heating up

RACING: It may only be early in the season, but in the Clarence River Jockey Club's premiership for Grafton Trainers at Grafton, John Shelton currently has six winners and Dwayne Schmidt five.

"Dwayne and Johnny are neck and neck in that," Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said.

"They're a little behind (visiting trainers Stephen) Lee and (Matthew) Dunn, but given their stable sizes they're both going particularly well."

Schmidt said it was friendly rivalry between himself and good friend Shelton.

"It's good to have a bit of rivalry between mates but I've got a lot of respect for John, he is a great trainer and it's great to have someone with his knowledge and experience to bounce ideas off," Schmidt said.

"It's really good that Grafton trainers can produce so many winners this season, with the support of the local people. It's good for the town to have racing strong like it is at the moment."

Despite being only one win off Shelton, Schmidt said he wasn't paying too much attention to the trainer premiership.

"When it gets a bit later in the season I might get a bit more screwed in and take a look at it, but it's not a big concern at the moment," he said.

"It would be really nice to win a local title like that, especially since Johnny has been the king of racing here for a long time.

"He might be looking to wind down a bit and I've been developing a bit of a bigger stable which is coming along, so if it's not this season it might be soon, but John is a great man and a great trainer and someone I've learnt a lot from over the years."