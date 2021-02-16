Grafton trainers join winners circle in Ballina

Grafton trainers Shane Everson and Jason Reilly enjoyed wins at Ballina Jockey Club on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Grafton trainers Shane Everson and Jason Reilly enjoyed wins at Ballina Jockey Club on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Grafton trainers had a day out at Ballina yesterday, with Jason Reilly and Shane Everson taking out wins in two of Ballina Jockey Club’s events yesterday

Just A Joke might be headed to the Gold Coast after the former Victorian galloper broke through for his Grafton trainer in the Douse Fire Protection Benchmark 58 Handicap (1590m).

The six-year-old son of High Chaparral had his first start for Reilly at Murwillumbah on January 23.

A winner of three races in 25 starts he finished fourth first up on a Heavy 8 and then went to Grafton where he was eighth to Southern Swing on a Good track over the 1400m.

“He ran eighth but nearly got cleaned up (by a riderless horse),” Jason Reilly said of his last start effort.

Andrew Mallyon rode Just A Joke today and he said he copped a “buffeting” at one stage and that forced him to give up a good spot tracking favoured Never Lose Faith.

Mallyon had to settle him and then sustain a long run from last to overpower his rivals with an eye-catching surge.

“He did a good job picking up and sprinting like that,” Mallyon added.

Reilly said it “was great to see him let down like that”.

“We’re looking at a race at the Gold Coast in three weeks,” he said.

Just A Joke was a $300,000 yearling but cost Reilly just $5000.

Two races later Matthew McGuren and Shane Everson combined to win at Ballina today with a horse that has fond memories for them.

September Girl surged to success in the $22,000 Mulcahy Lawyers Class 1 Handicap (1000m) at Ballina, her second win 16 starts and her first for Grafton based Everson.

The late Alan “Ally” Ryan had trained the daughter of Red Element.

He had celebrated her maiden win at Grafton back in December 2019 but sadly he passed away last year. He transferred September Girl to Shane Everson who has had her for eight starts.

The four-year-old mare had run four second and a third for Everson before winning today.

“She was so frustrating last prep,” Shane Everson said of her near misses.

“Really happy to win today for her owner. She’s a lovely mare, tries her guts out.”

He said it was also sad and emotional as they had lost Alan Ryan just over 12 months ago.

Matt McGuren was equally as mindful of September Girl’s breakthrough win for her “new” stable.

He had started his career apprenticed to Ally Ryan.

“No one has been more influential in my career than Ally,” he told The Daily Examiner in 2012.

“And I have to thank him for keeping me in the industry.”

McGuren won that year’s Rising Star Series and then three years later won a Country Championship Qualifier for Ryan on-board Redwolf.

Today he was able to “bounce her nicely” from the barriers, settle and win for the second time.

“She was good,” he said while remembering and noting the value of Ally Ryan’s friendship and training.

“He was my mentor,” McGuren added.

2020-21 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after the Monday, February 15 Lismore meeting.

TRAINERS

35: Matt Dunn.

14: Brett Bellamy.

11: Edward O’Rourke, John Shelton.

8: Kacy Fogden.

7: Brett Dodson, Billy Healey, Stephen Lee.

6: Maryann Brosnan, Cathy Chapman, Shane Everson, Warren Gavenlock, Kris Lees, Jason Reilly.

5: Daniel Want.

4: Daniel Bowen, Daiki Chujo, Joanne Hardy, Jim Jarvis, Les Kelly, Paul Smith.

3: Paula Barron, Tom Cowan, Toby & Trent Edmonds, Owen Glue, Darren Graham, Jenny Graham, Donna Grisedale, Kelvin Hickmott, Allan Kehoe, Chris Munce, Andrew Parramore, Graham Payne, Dwayne Schmidt, John Smerdon, John Sprague, Ross Stitt, Amy Usher, Steven Wise.

2: Chris Anderson, Stephen Bennett, Fleur Blanch, Neville Boyle, Leo Clapham, Neil Creighton, Hilary Dew, Helen Donnelly, Steve Field, Paul Grills, Carolyn Halliday, Lindsay Hatch, Bruce Hill, Gary Hutchesson, Melissa Kelly, Wayne Lawson, Tony Newing, Wayne Oakenfull, Jan Pritchard, Colt Prosser, Barry Ratcliff, Andrew Sawden, Mark Stewart, Marcus Wilson.

1: Ben Ahrens, Wendy Bannerot, Jay Bellamy, Danny Bougoure, Alan Boyd, Kristen Buchanan, Coralie Burnett, Michael Costa, Errol Creighton, Brian Crowley, Warren Dean, Allan Denham, Adam Duggan, Shane Edmonds, Jeff Englebrecht, Ethan Ensby, Terry Evans, David Fletcher, Allan Foran, Corey & Kylie Geran, John Gilmore, Neil Godbolt, Tony Green, Scott Henley, Tom Higgins, Greg Howells, Sam Kavanagh, Kevin King, Bevan Laming, Annette Lee, Matthew McCudden, Chris Manson, Craig Martin, Bob Milligan, Cody Morgan, Tas Morton, Brad Munro, Harold Norman, Mick O’Neill, Stirling Osland, Sharon Pepper, Glen Petersen, Steve Phelps, Bill Pholi, Angela Plumb, Kelly Purdy, Marc Quinn, Barry Ratcliff, Ben Robinson, Cathleen Rode, David Scanes, Lisa Sheppard, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta, Brad Smith, Sally Taylor, Chloe Thomas, Luke Thomas, John Wallace, Joel & Wayne Wilkes, Tess Wilkes, Alicia Willick, Peter Youngberry.

JOCKEYS

35: Matthew McGuren.

25: Ben Looker.

22: Luke Rolls.

21: Ray Spokes.

17: Andrew Mallyon.

16: Jon Grisedale, Kirk Matheson.

13: Belinda Hodder.

6: Anthony Allen, Stephen Traecey.

5: Allan Chau, Ashley Morgan, Travis Wolfgram, Jodi Worley.

4: Jake Bayliss, Michael Cahill, Tegan Harrison, Nozi Tomizawa.

3: Andrew Gibbons, Jeff Kehoe, James Orman, Chris Taylor, Ryan Wiggins.

2: Shane Arnold, Matt Bennett, Aaron Bullock, Casey Caserta, Craig Franklin, Scott Galloway, Stephanie Lacy, Noryuki Masuda, Ryan Maloney, Paul Payne, Justin Stanley.

1: Skye Bogenhuber, Grant Buckley, Georgina Cartwright, Luke Cumberland, Luke Dittman, Shannon Doyle, Robbie Fradd, Jordan Grob, Jackson Murphy, Rikki Palmer, Ryan Plumb, Kasey Stanley, Ron Stewart, Brooke Stower, Jasen Watkins, Chris Whiteley, Jarrod Woodhouse.

APPRENTICES

16: Emily Atkinson.

10: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

8: Leah Kilner.

4: Melea Castle, Cejay Graham.

3: Dylan Gibbons, Zac Lloyd, Georgina McDonnell.

2: Qin Yong, Mikaela Weir.

1: Jayden Barrie, Zoe-Lee Cruickshank, Justin Huxtable, Jaden Lloyd.