Logging truck rolls down embankment
News

Grafton truck rolls down embankment near Casino

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Aug 2018 5:55 PM
IN A curious twist this afternoon a Grafton heavy towing truck retrieved a Greensill Brothers Grafton logging truck in a crash near Casino this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the logging truck had a lucky escape when the truck rolled on the Summerland Way south of Casino.

The spokeswoman said the driver had removed himself from the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic control is still in place at the scene at Leeville with one lane of traffic open on the Summerland Way.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews worked to render the area safe.

"It was a logging truck that had gone down an embankment," he said.

"The driver was assessed on the scene by ambulance. Police were also in attendance."

Wreckage from a truck crash outside Casino where a logging truck rolled down an embankment.
Wreckage from a truck crash outside Casino where a logging truck rolled down an embankment. Mark Furler
