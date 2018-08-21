Grafton truck rolls down embankment near Casino

IN A curious twist this afternoon a Grafton heavy towing truck retrieved a Greensill Brothers Grafton logging truck in a crash near Casino this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the logging truck had a lucky escape when the truck rolled on the Summerland Way south of Casino.

The spokeswoman said the driver had removed himself from the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic control is still in place at the scene at Leeville with one lane of traffic open on the Summerland Way.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews worked to render the area safe.

"It was a logging truck that had gone down an embankment," he said.

"The driver was assessed on the scene by ambulance. Police were also in attendance."