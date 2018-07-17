Grafton U13s stay frosty at Field State Championships

CHILLY GAME: Grafton's Noah Burchell with the ball against Newcastle in the semi-final clash.

HOCKEY: Tough opponents weren't the only challenge the Grafton Hockey Association's Under 13s Boys teams had to face at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships at Wagga Wagga over the weekend.

With morning temperatures reaching as low as -1C and the teams playing on ice, it was a fantastic effort for the Division 1 team to reach the semi-final.

While Grafton was defeated by Newcastle 3-0, Division 1 coach Damien Winter said he was pleased with the efforts of all the entire squad.

"They tried their hardest and played some good hockey all weekend,” Winter said.

"The cold was a challenge, especially on Saturday morning, I had to time the first half of the game myself to work out when to make substitutes because I couldn't see the scoreboard because of the fog.

"It was very cold but the boys stuck it out. There might have been a bit of complaining about cold fingers but they kept showing up and going as hard as they could under the circumstances.”

Winter said it was a massive achievement for the team to reach the semi-finals.

"Everyone was a little disheartened that we didn't go further but I was more than happy with the boys and their efforts all weekend,” he said.

The Division 1 team had a sluggish start to the tournament against Parkes, going down 2-0, before bouncing back with a 1-0 win against Illawara.

Winter said the team improved after its first day, and went into Saturday and beat Goulburn 1-0, North West Sydney 4-1 and New England 2-0, placing the team second in their pool.

However their competition came to an end against Newcastle.

"They were just a bit too big, too strong and too fast for the boys, they just out-muscled us,” Winter said.

"To their credit the boys kept fighting to the end.

"A big plus for us is that our two losses came against the two teams that would eventually play in the finals, and they couldn't be split and were joint winners.”