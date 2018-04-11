Grafton Ukettes invite all to jam

The Grafton Ukettes during their meet-up at the HUB in Grafton.

THE GRAFTON Ukettes are hosting their second Uke Hop, and are inviting the community to bring their voice, their ukulele and their fun attitude to the hall.

On May 26 and 27, the group will welcome people with all levels of music ability with open arms to the South Grafton Services Club to participate or watch open mike sessions, combined jams and disco dance with 50s and 60s music.

Leader Madge Little saying last time was such a hit they decided to do it all again.

The idea originated from other ukulele festivals being hosted nearby in Queensland around the world.

"We were like why don't we just have one for people to learn anything, they don't want to pay a lot of money, they just want to have fun and play with a whole group, lets make it free and make it happen,” she said.

"That's where the idea came to have a 50s and 60s ukulele Hop, where we only play 50s and 60s music and dressing 50s and 60s.”

The Grafton Ukettes began in 2011 when a couple of friends Colleen Herbert and Pauline Wake who just retired from nursing learnt the ukulele.

She used to get together with them on her Mondays off from work and have a cup of tea and play ukulele's.

As time went on a couple more friends joined in and when the group started to get bigger they started using a hall.

"From a group of five now we have over 80 members. Now we are usually getting 45 come on Monday mornings,” she said.

She said their groups aim is to have a good time.

"As soon as somebody gets a bit serious I go we have been studying all our lives and we are here to have fun and if we don't sing it the way it is meant to be sung it doesn't matter and if we can only three or four chords it doesn't matter. We have fun,” she said.

She said people think they are a ukulele group but she tells them they are actually a singing group that plays ukuleles.

"It took a while to get everyone to sing but now they lift the roof,” she said.

She said they have some really gifted players.

"We have a bass guitarist who is wonderful to keep us all on the right track we have some wonderful singers, and some great uke players, so everybody contributes in some way but we just have,” she said.

The Grafton Ukettes also meet weekly on Mondays at 10am to 12.30, which is $3 per week which covers hall hire, morning tea and excess funds are used to donate to charity.