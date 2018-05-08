Grafton Under 18 Girls show fighting spirit

WELL-PLAYED: Laura Harley (right) in action for the Grafton Hockey Association Under-18 representative side at the Hockey NSW state championships in Newcastle.

WELL-PLAYED: Laura Harley (right) in action for the Grafton Hockey Association Under-18 representative side at the Hockey NSW state championships in Newcastle. Click InFocus

HOCKEY WOMEN: Facing tough competition from the first whistle, the Grafton Hockey Association's under-18 girls did themselves proud at last weekend's NSW State Championships.

With two wins, two draws and a loss across the tournament in Newcastle, the girls secured fifth place after their final match when they defeated Canberra 3-1.

Coach Rick Sampson said while the girls missed a few opportunities during the competition, he was pleased with how they played.

"The competition was pretty tough, we probably had the harder draw and were up against some strong teams,” Sampson said.

"Right off the mark we played Northern Beaches, who went on to win the competition, they beat us 5-1. There were a few inconsistencies that didn't help either, especially with our marking, but the girls got better from there.”

Sampson said the girls played their best game against other finalists Manning Valley on the second day of the competition.

While the scoreline ended in a 0-0 draw, Sampson said he was proud of their efforts.

"The girls really stood up in that game and muscled up on Manning Valley,” he said.

"We had plenty of chances against them and we probably should have beaten them. For them to go on and make the finals was a little disappointing, because I felt we were good enough to make it through and thought we were a chance, though I don't know how we would have went against Northern Beaches, they were a good team.

"I'm pleased with how the girls played, our seniors really stood up and we had a few juniors playing up too and they put in a great effort. The level of competition was really strong, so everyone played well and improved through the competition.

"Everyone held their own and they should be proud of that.”