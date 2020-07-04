Grafton Utd big cat hunting as title defence begins
GRAFTON United will get their North Coast Football Men's Division 2 North title defence underway with a game against one of Westlawn Tigers' two teams on Saturday.
The men in purple defied the odds last year, defeating minor premiers Yamba Breakers 3-2 in the preliminary final before toppling Majos FC with a late winner in the big dance.
Grafton's young core could privide the boost for another title tilt, but this year's competition could be a more challenging proposition, with Division 1 finalists Coutts Crossing Cougars and C.Ex Men's Premier League side Westlawn Tigers returning to the frame.
Westlawn will be split into two separate sides, with the Tigers facing Majos in their opener and Westlawn Jaguars tasked with the premiership winning Grafton side to kick things off.
Equally as threatening will be Coutts Crossing, narrow runners-up to Bellingen FC in last year's Division 1 competition but their resolve will be tested as they travel to Yamba on Saturday.
The two sides met in the 2018 Division 2 North grand final, and could likely challenge at the top once again.
Talks of an expanded Division 1 competition have been quashed, but the new-look Division 2 North season could provide some quality football in 2020.
OPENING FIXTURES
Saturday July 4, 3pm
Westlawn Tigers vs Majos FC at Barnier Park
Grafton United vs Westlawn Jaguars at Rushforth Park
Yamba Breakers vs Coutts Crossing Cougars at Yamba Sports Complex