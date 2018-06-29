Grafton United uses horror year as motivation to win

BRAYDON Jones had only just turned 16 when Grafton United Football Club put together a men's Premier League team.

"I was barely eligible, but I got to be part of that starting team which was an honour,” Jones said.

"I always played football, but I guess I was always an athletic kid, right from the start.”

For the next five years, Grafton United would be challenged by dwindling player numbers and chronic losses, but Jones, always loyal to Grafton, stuck it out.

"Last year we only had 11 players which was a challenge but we got through it,” he said.

Jones said it was not until the arrival of Scott Elphic, who took up the head coaching job, that things started to change.

"When he came along at the end of last year, he offered me the (Men's Premier League) captain's position,” Jones said.

"It's nice having a little bit of authority, but for me it's about trying to be a role model for the rest of the team.”

However, Jones revealed it was not all smooth sailing.

"Last year we never won a single game and coming from that, just trying to pick up the team's spirit is one of the hardest things,” he said.

"Trying to boost everyone's mentality was a challenge because you had a lot of people looking at the ground last year.”

However, this season Grafton United has secured successive wins, pushing it into the top half of the ladder.

"Now they've almost got swollen heads,” Jones laughed.

"For me, it's now about keeping the boys basically with a level head and maintaining positive talk.”

At just 20, Jones may be considered too young to be captain, but his leadership both on and off the field reflects a deeper insight into not only the game, but how one should live their life.

"I think, you just have to believe in yourself, whatever it is you want to achieve, and don't doubt yourself,” he said.

"When I first took up being captain, one of the biggest things I faced was people looking down on me, telling me I wouldn't make it.

"But I believe if someone tells you 'you can't do it', it should give you more of a reason to do it.”