Grafton weather radar back up after repair job

THE Bureau of Meteorology radar at the Grafton Agricultural Research centre was down for repairs for much of Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Meterology said that communication issues caused the radar to temporarily offline at approximately 5.15am Tuesday morning.

Technicians worked on-site for much of the day, with service restored to the site at approximately 4.30pm.

The spokesperson stated that coverage for the Clarence is also provided by Brisbane's Mt Stapylton, Moree radar and Namoi in NSW.

Weather information is also provided by visiting the Bureau's MetEye service at www.bom.gov.au/ australia/meteye/?ref=ftr.