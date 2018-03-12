Grafton winner second favourite for Country Champs final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

SNITZ has firmed with TAB from $8 to $6 to win the Country Championships Final after winning the qualifier in Grafton yesterday.

The Matthew Dunn trained gelding is now the second favourite behind Kopi Luwak for the race at Randwick on April 7.

"We took a $24,000 bet on Snitz just before the race started and he didn't let the punter down," TAB's Glenn Munsie said.

Trainer Matthew Dunn told News Corp the promising three-year-old Snitz is unlikely to have another start before the rich Royal Randwick final on day one of The Championships on April 7.

"There is improvement to come, he has a few lengths up his sleeve,'' Dunn said.

"He had to go to 1400m second-up with a little trial in between runs.

"We will see how he goes, how he comes through this race, but we might give him a trial or a jump out at home before Randwick.''

Coffs Harbour-trained mare Ferniehirst put in a strong run under the guide of Grafton jockey Ben Looker, and had led the field for most of the 1400m journey before finishing just under a length second to Snitz and earn a spot in the Randwick final.