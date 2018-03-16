Grafton women join Sunrise Sydney protest

Protesters (Left to right) Eunice Kizmaz, Kimbaley Kershaw, Alinta Laurie, Gloria Quinlan outside Sydney's Sunrise in Martin Place following a segment where Sam Armytage had white panel members discussing white families adopting aboriginal children.

GRAFTON women have joined a protest held today in Market Square, with people outraged at breakfast television show Sunrise segment on Aboriginal adoption.

The program had attracted widespread criticism for the views presented, and not including an Aboriginal person on the panel.

Gloria Quinlan was one person who travelled from Grafton to be at the protest, said that they needed to include an aboriginal person on the panel.

She told News Corp they hoped the station would meet with them to hear their concerns about the lack of diversity and hurtful views.

"We want someone called in to speak to them on our behalf,” she said.

"My sisters are part of the stolen generation, they took all of my mum's kids except for me.

"They need to invite an aboriginal leader onto the show, there was not one Indigenous person on there.”

The protest, which could be heard from blocks away should have been clearly visible in the usual backdrop of the Sunrise set.

However, the station chose to block the vision, citing regulatory constraints over alleged offensive signs and people mouthing obscenities.