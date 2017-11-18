Menu
Grafton women top rally contest

Miss Rally Winners including (centre) winner Brielle Green and (right) first runner-up Shaniah Tory.
TWO Grafton women will be front and centre when the prizes are given out at this weekend's Rally Australia titles in Coffs Harbour.

Brianne Green was awarded the title of Miss Rally Australia, and Shaniah Tory was runner-up at the event held at the Coffs Hotel last weekend.

Thhe two women will act as ambassadors of the event throughout the weekend, assisting in prize-giving and merchandising.

READY FOR THE RALLY: Grafton's Brianne Green (left) was the winner of the recent Miss Rally Australia while Shaniah Tory (right) was first runner-up.
For Brianne Green, who has travelled across Australia hosting events for the Aboriginal Model Search which took her to a Melbourne fashion show and working with photographers across the country thought she'd give a local event a go and took out the $1000 first prize.

"I just love the fast cars, they really excite me. I love it, so I thought it'd be perfect,” she said.

Runner-up Shaniah Tory said it was the first time she'd ever entered a modelling contest, and to come away with the first runner-up position was just great.

"I'm really looking forward to Sunday. At the opening we were up in front of thousands of people with all the cars and the smokes with people taking photos, it was really good to be up there,” she said.

"I went in it for the fun of it, but I'm hoping it to be a really big door-opener for me.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
