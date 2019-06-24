Grafton works out at big bootcamp

CRACKING weather and huge turnout has ensured Grafton's Biggest Bootcamp was a rousing success.

More than 120 registered participants came together to jump, box, lift and push their way around Market Square on Saturday.

Co-owner of Anytime Fitness and organiser of the event Jenny Ryder said it was a great result after not being sure of how the community would respond.

"We didn't know what to expect really, but we were hoping to get 100 to make for a good atmosphere and so 120 has exceeded that,” she said.

"And just look at them, they are giving it their all and it is a really good atmosphere.”

The event was not just about having fun and staying fit as it raised more than $1500 for the Cancer Council as a way to help support those who have been affected by the disease.

"Cancer touches everybody in one way or another so we are so stoked that all the gyms can come together to support this,” Ms Ryder said

"This won't be the last. We can go on now to go and do bigger and better events and make it something we do in the community more often.”