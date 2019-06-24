Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The communal warm-up at the Grafton Big Boot Camp
The communal warm-up at the Grafton Big Boot Camp Tim Jarrett
News

Grafton works out at big bootcamp

TIM JARRETT
by
24th Jun 2019 12:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRACKING weather and huge turnout has ensured Grafton's Biggest Bootcamp was a rousing success.

More than 120 registered participants came together to jump, box, lift and push their way around Market Square on Saturday.

Co-owner of Anytime Fitness and organiser of the event Jenny Ryder said it was a great result after not being sure of how the community would respond.

"We didn't know what to expect really, but we were hoping to get 100 to make for a good atmosphere and so 120 has exceeded that,” she said.

"And just look at them, they are giving it their all and it is a really good atmosphere.”

The event was not just about having fun and staying fit as it raised more than $1500 for the Cancer Council as a way to help support those who have been affected by the disease.

"Cancer touches everybody in one way or another so we are so stoked that all the gyms can come together to support this,” Ms Ryder said

"This won't be the last. We can go on now to go and do bigger and better events and make it something we do in the community more often.”

anytime fitness big boot camp boot camp cancer council fitness oneup fitness
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 16-22 June, 2019:

    • 24th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    Fighting spirit on show for Harlow and family

    premium_icon Fighting spirit on show for Harlow and family

    News Hundreds raised to support young Grafton family

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Valley's equine, bovine friends in good hands with SES

    premium_icon Valley's equine, bovine friends in good hands with SES

    News What do you do when a horse is stuck in the mud?