Grafton’s 69% sex toy sale spike

IN THE lead up to the most romantic date of the year, new data released has named Grafton as the fifth most romantic place in Australia, with a 69 per cent spike in sex toy sales online in the months leading up to Valentine's Day.

Using sales data and insights, sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has revealed the places in Australia that will be buying some sexy goodies in the lead up to February 14.

To determine the most romantic place in Australia ahead of Valentine's Day, a Lovehoney spokeswoman said sales data from April to December 2018 was analysed and compared to sales from January to early February 2019, which looked at the uplift in romantic purchases in each town and city across the country.

Grafton record the fifth highest spike in Australia, with a 69.7 per cent increase in sales in the period leading in to Valentine's Day.

This highlighted the couples across towns and cities in Australia that are preparing to have the most fun and romantic time ahead of Valentine's Day.

"Couples that play together, stay together," the spokeswoman said.

"Obviously, couples in Grafton clearly know that the key to sexual happiness is to be bold and adventurous, especially around Valentine's Day, and, instead of giving their partner the same old gift, are more likely to give them something that's sure to spice things up!"

The quaint town of Berri in South Australia beaten of the nation's key cities, towns and suburbs as the most romantic place in Australia, with the sensual ambience of Berri's vineyards and orchards clearly goes hand-in-hand with sex toys and lingerie, with Lovehoney seeing a 300 per cent increase in sales in the run up to Valentine's Day. This resulted in the town being ranked number one when it comes to romance in Australia.

While romance is high in Berri, it seems Cupid forgot to aim his arrow at Sunbury in Victoria, which was named the least romantic place in Australia.