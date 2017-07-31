Grafton's book boost available at library

WHAT better way to lift your mood than to escape into the pages of a book?

That's the thinking behind a library campaign to find Australia's favourite mood- boosting titles.

The Australian Library and Information Association has released a list of the best mood-boosting books, after two months of searching.

Chairwoman Jan Richards said she believed certain books could make people feel better about life.

"Reading can take you

out of yourself and into another place,” Ms Richards said.

In 2016 ALIA members were asked to recommend books they found uplifting, and a list of 252 books was compiled.

The call-out lasted two months, and Ms Richards said she was pleasantly surprised by the recommendations from 320 respondents.

"Some of them are new reads, others are things that people read in their youth,” she said.

"It was an interesting mix of fiction and non-fiction.”

Of the 252 books, 152 were fiction and 100 non-fiction, encompassing a wide range of genres from detective novels to children's books such Alice in Wonderland.

Clarence Valley libraries have bought all available titles from this list.

According to bibliotherapist Sonya Tsakalakis, reading for pleasure can "elevate, revitalise, heal and transform us”.

Ms Tsakalakis said the hallmarks of a good, mood-boosting book were the long-lasting effects.

She said the psychological benefits of reading were akin to the benefits of practising mindful meditation.

To check out the titles that were included in the ALIA list of Mood Boosting Books, go to the Mood Boosters page on the Clarence Regional Library website at https://www.crl.nsw.gov.au/ services/readers-corner/ mood-boosters or ask at your nearest Clarence library.