HAPPY PLACE: Crystal Frewin and midwifery unit manager Tina Morrison look at Crystal's new baby Cleo Isabella Hardes, who was born on November 1. Adam Hourigan
Grafton's bundle of good baby news

Adam Hourigan
8th Nov 2018 7:12 AM
GOOD NEWS for those expecting a new arrival with a recent report showing the Grafton Maternity Unit as one of the better performing in the state.

The Bureau Of Health Information report regarding patient experiences of maternity care in NSW public hospitals paints a good picture of Grafton Base Hospital, with the cleanliness of the unit at the forefront of their care.

About 85 per cent of respondents agreed that wards and rooms were "very clean” and 92 per cent agreed that toilets and bathrooms were "very clean”, well ahead of the state average of 69 and 67 per cent respectively.

Other areas the unit performed well in was whether the patient had previously met the midwives and doctors before their labour and birth, with 76 per cent responding Yes, against the state average of 49 per cent.

Patients also said they thought visiting hours were convenient.

"These results are further evidence of the high standard of maternity care provided to women in the close-knit Clarence community,” Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.

"Care is provided by expert midwives, doctors and nurses that focusses on excellence by placing women and their families at the centre of care and decision making.”

Overall, 81 per cent of respondents rated the care they received at Grafton Base Hospital as "very good”.

Almost all - 96 per cent - of women giving birth at Grafton Base Hospital reported always being treated with respect and dignity during labour and 98 per cent said they had skin-to-skin contact with their baby shortly after the birth.

"Other fundamental members of the team are domestic, medical records, security, cleaning and kitchen staff who have also had their hard work recognised in this report for providing women and babies of the Clarence with a cleanliness rating that is above the NSW state average,” Mr Jones said.

