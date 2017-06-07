Grafton's city levee walls set the standard

Aerial photos of Northern NSW Flooding. Grafton locals watch the floodwaters from behind the safety of the Levy which saved the town from flooding. Pic Glenn Hampson

FOR half a century Grafton's levee walls have successfully fortified the city against the might of the Clarence River.

To protect a city on the floodplain of the largest river on Australia's east coast is an extraordinary engineering feat. Half a century later the decision not to cut back in the magnitude of the project is a significant success story.

In 2013 the city's flood levees came within millimetres of being breached. Could the recent flood devastation experienced in Lismore have been prevented had the same foresight been shown as Grafton's community and political leaders at the time?

Next Wednesday, June 14 is 50 years since completion of Grafton's flood leveel, finished just months after waters last encroached on the city.

