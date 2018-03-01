Grafton's country music couple straight to number 1

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley will be back in Grafton in March to showcase their debut album Adam and Brooke which went straight to No. 1 on the ARIA country music album charts.

HUSBAND and wife country music performers and Grafton ex-pats Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are well aware of the implications of making music together given the history of other industry collaboration of that nature.

"We've had that pointed out in the past, that singing couples don't usually have the best reputation for staying together," Adam laughs.

After agreeing they should aspire to be like Johnny Cash and June Carter (minus the rough patches) the couple were anything but fazed by the new direction they were taking.

Singing together is nothing new for the couple who have been together for almost a decade and front their own respective outfits The Adam Eckersley Band and The McClymonts.

"You might think we've had nine years to plan this really well, write the songs and have it all worked out.

"But then when the right time came along, we ended up not having a plan, making a decision on the run and had like five weeks to write it and record the album. That's typical of us," Adam said. "We always work well under the pump," Brooke added.

The album, simply titled Adam & Brooke, features all-new material, a combination of previously unreleased music and new songs by the couple.

"Because we've written together for years anyway, we had a few songs already. They weren't quite right for either of our other projects but we really liked the songs." Adam said. "So we first went back and revisited them and they started the album. Then we knew what we needed to complete it, so we just got busy writing more songs."

The couple said they were really happy with how it turned out and they weren't the only ones, as punters' affection for the pair's debut saw it go to No. 1 on the Aria Country Album chart.

"Another reason we wanted to do an album together is because we love playing together live. We did a little bit of a winter warm- up tour last year to test the waters so then we thought, let's put a record to it so people had a product and now we've got 45 dates booked all around Australia," Brooke said.

So how does a musical couple that lives together and work together still get along so famously?

"It's still early yet," Adam said while Brooke laughed.

The couple said their daughter Tiggy, who started school this year, didn't really notice the new "mum and dad" act in the household. "It's just normal to her. Her friends point out, oh your mum and dad sing, and she's like 'yeah, don't yours?'.

"I think she thinks all parents sing," Brooke said.

The couple said they did have their doubts about how it would be received, so having low expectations meant the final outcome was a pleasant surprise.

"Technically it's still a new thing, even though we're not new, so it was hard to gauge how many people were going to love the album and get to shows. The last time we came to Grafton (2016) it sold out so quickly because (The Pelican Playhouse) is a smaller venue. So this time we thought we'd do two nights because it's our hometown, so everyone gets a chance to get there.

"It's a great little venue, we had a blast playing there last time," Adam recalls. "It's perfect for our acoustic shows, we can tell a few stories about the songs, have a chat and a laugh."

"I get to see Dad, Adam gets to see his family and my family. It's like a little holiday really," Brooke said.

"The second night we're there is the date Adam proposed to me. Ten years we've been together."