Grafton's fibre NBN delayed again

GRAFTON's streets will have to wait a little bit longer to connect to the NBN.

In another delay to the rollout, the build, which was expected to start in the coming months, will now be pushed back to early 2019.

An NbnT spokesperson said this was due to the change to the Fibre to the Curb (FttC) technology, rather than the Fibre to the Node installation that was previously scheduled.

Fibre to the Node is where fibre optic cables are laid to "node points" within a neighbourhood, with existing copper wiring connecting the points to the home. This will deliver full-speed over a distance of 400m, however many homes fall outside this distance.

Fibre to the Node connects the fibre to put outside each residents houose, meaning the run of cooper is short, and allows full-speed to the premises.

The spokesperson said that Nbn advises that its local service delivery is always designed in keeping with the Multi-Technology Mix Model, and the Government's Statement of Expectation, which states: "nbn should roll out a multi-technology mix network and build the network in a cost effective way using the technology best matched to each area of Australia. nbn will ensure upgrade paths are available as required. nbn should pursue these objectives and operate its business on a commercial basis."

"The construction of the nbnT access network within Grafton is/will be made up of Fixed Wireless, Fibre to the Node and Fibre to the Curb technologies along with Satellite services available to the more remote properties," she said.

The revised dates of completion means that for parts of Carrs Creek, Grafton and Junction Hill are expected to be ready to connect to the nbn network by January 2019; parts of Clarenza, Grafton, Great Marlow and South Grafton by February 2019 and Rushforth, South Grafton, Waterview and Waterview Heights by December 2018.