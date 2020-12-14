Grafton’s first new preschool for 20 years

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Childhood Services Association, manager Cristie Harris announce a new pre school for Grafton.

GRAFTON will soon open its first new preschool in more than two decades, providing permanent employment for at least six people and daily care for 20 children.

Clarence Community Preschool will be located at 166 Turf Street and is anticipated to be open by July 2021.

The property is located directly across the road from Clarence Family Day Care’s headquarters.

Progress on the pre-school’s development was made possible by a $431,000 funding investment by the NSW Government as part of its $7.5 million Start Strong Capital Works Grants Program aimed at increasing the number of preschool places in high demand areas across the state.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced on Monday the funding comes following a successful application by Clarence Childhood Services Association.

“(CCSA managger) Cristie Harris came to see me back in 2018 about a proposal for a new preschool in Grafton to meet the demand for preschool places, and I strongly encouraged her to submit an application under the grants program,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I am thrilled the association’s application has been successful as it will mean 20 new preschool places will be created providing more options for local families and giving children the best possible start to their learning journey.”

Ms Harris said the Clarence Childhood Services Association was thrilled to be able to provide a new preschool to the Grafton community.

““This new preschool will employ at least six staff in a full-time and part-time capacity and will provide 20 preschool places a day,” Ms Christie said.

“It has been over 20 years since a new preschool opened in Grafton and, with the increased demand, we have been working for a number of years on how we can support families with their preschool needs.

“We would like to thank Chris Gulaptis for his support of this new preschool. The funding will allow us to renovate a property we purchased directly across the road from Clarence Family Day Care in Turf Street.

“It will enable us to have an accessible community-based preschool which showcases the outdoors and the early years learning framework in a play-based, learning model.”

Clarence Childhood Services Association has been providing early education and care for over 35 years.

“As a true community-based organisation, the development of this new community asset will be undertaken by local tradespeople and suppliers,” Ms Christie said.

“As a longstanding, local not-for-profit organisation we are committed to working with local people to develop, deliver and resource this preschool.

To find out more email info@ccpreschool.com.au or call 02 6643 1002.

Clarence Childhood Services Association is one of 20 successful applicants from the Start Strong Capital Works Grants Program across the state which will support a variety of service improvements, such as opening new preschools, extending and renovating existing services and purchasing motor vehicles to support the provision of mobile preschool services.

“We are committed to increasing access to early childhood education for families across the state by equipping more children with the social, cognitive and emotional skills that set them up for future learning in their life,” Mr Gulaptis said.