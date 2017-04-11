26°
News

Grafton's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Sherele Moody
| 11th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Australians clean their rifles in the second line of trenches near Bullecourt.
Australians clean their rifles in the second line of trenches near Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00454)

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPECIAL REPORT: How the Germans captured 1170 Diggers in just a few hours.

AS THE sun rose across an idyllic snow-covered field in northern France on April 11, 1917, thousands of Australian Diggers calmly began walking toward the German enemy line some 2km away.

By the end of the day, that beautiful stretch of pristine fertile ground a short distance from the village of Bullecourt would be known as "the blood tub".

The first Battle of Bullecourt was an unmitigated disaster that saw the might of the German army mow down 3300 Australians with a barrage of bullets and explosives in just a few hours.

The Germans also took 1170 of the Australian soldiers as prisoners of war by day's end.

The previous evening, British and Australian defence leaders ordered the Aussies - including 10 Bundaberg men from the 15th Battalion - to attack the German defence of the Hindenburg Line on the opposite side of the field.

The Aussie infantry moved forward, expecting to be protected by at least 12 British tanks.

 

Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt.
Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00456)

But the behemoths of the battlefield were so slow that they did not get to there on time and when the tanks eventually crawled past the Aussie trenches, they were quickly destroyed by the enemy's strong wall of field artillery.

That same arsenal of German weapons ripped the approaching Diggers to shreds.

Among the dead were Henry Bourne, Stewart Allen Smith, Walter Matthias James Withers and Frederick John Morley.

Frederick Harold Chamberlain died of wounds sustained in the battle three days later.

The Northern NSW Diggers died fighting alongside other men from our region including Grafton labourers Harvey Ernest Blundell and Vyvian Eric Ellem.

Blundell was subsequently killed in action more than a year later on June 9, 1918 and Ellem also died in action on March 30, 1918.

Northern NSW residents Sydney Hubert Joubert, John Clark, Andrew Summers, Walter Henry Basing, Herbert Jagger, Victor Lionel Murphy, Arthur David Smith, Thomas Whitman and Lance Edgell Cradock also survived Bullecourt but succumbed to wounds or disease or were killed in action within 20 months of that fateful day.

"No doubt exceedingly important strategic objects lay behind the British (led) attack, but I have never been able to discover what they were," German General Eric Ludendorff wrote shortly after the killer skirmish that barely impacted his own battalions.

 

In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt.
In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (P02321.

Battle of Bullecourt expert Captain Andrew Craig said wave after wave of Diggers moved across that icy field, never faltering to follow in the footsteps of their mates despite the unrelenting mass of bodies falling before them.

"The Australians advanced over 2000m of pretty flat ground," the retired Royal Australian Navy officer told ARM Newsdesk.

"They walked up. There was no running or jumping.

"They just walked in to face the shells and bullets.

"It took a particular mindset just to keep at it.

"I think what held them together was their resilience, courage and mateship.

"You had to be able to have such confidence in your mates on either side and know that they were there to protect you the best they could and you were there to protect them the best you could and you just got on with it."

 

Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt.
Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00436)

Australia War Memorial senior historian Aaron Pegram said the Battle of Bullecourt was over-shadowed by bigger and bloodier campaigns elsewhere including the Somme, Pozières and Passchendaele where more than 62,000 allied soldiers were killed.

"Bullecourt - with 3000-plus casualties in one unsuccessful assault - it is on its own staggering, but in the context of those other losses it's also a drop in the ocean," he said.

On April 25, Grafton residents will remember the sacrifice of these soldiers during the Anzac Day dawn services.

Our region will also commemorate the lives lost in the second Battle of Bullecourt.

That battle started on May 3, 1917, and by the time it ended two weeks later on May 17, 7482 Australians were dead.

Both Bullecourt battles accounted for the deaths of almost 11,000 Australians, about one sixth of the 62,000-plus Australian casualties in the First World War.

 

John Herbert Green served in the 15th Battalion (15th Reinforcement) during the First World War. Private Green was one of very few Australians to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers Francis Green and James Green also served in WWI.
John Herbert Green served in the 15th Battalion (15th Reinforcement) during the First World War. Private Green was one of very few Australians to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers Francis Green and James Green also served in WWI. Supplied

Soldier's life saved in the blink of an eye

IN A blink of an eye, John Herbert Green went from facing certain death at Australia's infamous "blood tub" to being one of the luckiest Diggers to emerge from the First World War.

The Australian Imperial Forces private was one of the few soldiers to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917.

In just a few hours, the Germans slaughtered 3300 of Green's comrades and took a further 1170 prisoners of war as the Australians tried to breakthrough the Hindenberg line near the village of Bullecourt in France.

The enemy shot Green in both legs.

Determined to survive, the 23-year-old coal worker crawled across the body-strewn battlefield, trying to get his comrades to pull him into their trenches.

But the soldiers battened down the hatches, turning their back on the young man for fear he would draw the attention of the enemy.

Eventually he collapsed and the Australians, believing him dead, left his body where he fell.

Twenty-four hours later, a group of Canadian soldiers stumbled across him.

He mustered enough strength to blink his eyes to get their attention and he was a saved.

It's a brave story often retold by the Darling Downs born and raised soldier's daughters, Mary McCarthy, 77, and Cathy Kelly, 87.

Mrs McCarthy, who lives on Bribie Island, and Mrs Kelly, a Sunshine Coast residents, are incredibly proud of their father who awarded the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

 

James Thomas Green served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment (A Squadron) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and Francis Green also served in WWI.
James Thomas Green served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment (A Squadron) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and Francis Green also served in WWI. Supplied

 

Francis Peter Green served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment (7th Reinforcement) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and James Green also served in WWI.
Francis Peter Green served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment (7th Reinforcement) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and James Green also served in WWI. Supplied

They are also proud of their uncles, Francis Peter and James Thomas, who also enlisted in the AIF.

Francis served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment and James served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment and were decorated for their heroism in France.

Mrs McCarthy and Mrs Kelly said their father never spoke about the war and never complained about the ongoing pain from the bullet wounds in his legs.

Mrs Kelly said her father kept crawling until he could go no further because he did not want to be captured by the enemy.

"The Australians had put the white flag up and the Germans just kept shooting," Mrs Kelly said.

"He was determined to not become a prisoner a war."

Mrs McCarthy said her father was a kind and gentle man who was extremely protective of his daughters.

"I think his war experience made him protective of us," she said.

"I was proud of him."

 

Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt.
Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00440)

Northern NSW region 15th Australian Infantry Battalion soldiers who fought at the Battle of Bullecourt during the First World War:

Harvey Ernest Blundell was a Grafton labourer who was killed in action on June 9, 1918. He enlisted on October 27, 1916 and embarked from Sydney on board HMAT A33 Ayrshire on January 24, 1917 at the age of 32.

Vyvian Eric Ellem was a Grafton labourer who was killed in action on March 30, 1918. He enlisted on July 31, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916 at the age of 18.

Henry Bourne was a Lismore farmer who was killed in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 23. He enlisted on December 14, 1914, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on February 13, 1915. Private Bourne left England the week war was declared and enlisted upon arriving in Australia.

Stewart Allen Smith was a Lismore farmer who was killed in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 20. He enlisted on September 14, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A73 Commonwealth on March 28, 1916.

Walter Matthias James Withers was a Lismore labourer who died in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 22. He enlisted in Lismore on February 1, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane, Queensland, on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on May 4, 1916.

Frederick John Morley was a Lismore labourer who was killed in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 23. He enlisted on December 29, 1914, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on February 13, 1915.

Frederick Harold Chamberlain was a Kyogle farmer who died of wounds while a prisoner of war at the age of 19 on April 14, 1917. He enlisted on September 16, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A73 Commonwealth on March 28, 1916.

 

Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt.
Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E03925)

Sydney Hubert Joubert was a Lismore clerk who died of wounds on September 29, 1917, at the age of 21. He enlisted on August 2, 1915 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A48 Seang Bee on October 2, 1915.

John Clark was a Nimbin farmer who died of wounds on September 26, 1917, at the age of 28. He enlisted on May 1, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916.

Andrew Summers was a Kyogle farmer who died of disease on October 21, 1918, at the age of 26. He enlisted on November 2, 1916 and embarked from Melbourne on board HMAT A29 Suevic on June 21, 1917. He previously served for two years in the Kyogle Light Horse Regiment.

Walter Henry Basing was a Lismore labourer who died of wounds on July 6, 1918, at the age of 26. He enlisted on May 12, 1915 and embarked from Sydney on board HMAT A9 Shropshire on August 20, 1915.

Herbert Jagger was a Lismore labourer who died on September 18, 1918, at the age of 25. He enlisted on August 14, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A69 Warilda on October 5, 1915.

Victor Lionel Murphy was a Lismore printer's machinest who was killed in action on March 28, 1918, at the age of 20. He enlisted on April 14, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916.

Arthur David Smith, a Lismore farmer, was killed in action on January 28, 1918, at the age of 19. He enlisted on September 27, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A74 Marathon on October 27, 1916.

Thomas Whitman was a Lismore labourer who died of wounds on June 4, 1918, at the age of 23. He enlisted on September 21, 1915 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A73 Commonwealth on March 28, 1916.

Lance Edgell Cradock was a Casino soldier who died of wounds on July 4, 1918, at the age of 24.

Source: Australian War Memorial

- ARM NEWSDESK

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aaron pegram anzac day australian war memorial battle of bullecourt captain andrew craig dawn service first world war france francis peter green hindenburg line james thomas green john herbert green passchendaele pozières somme

Grafton's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Grafton's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

100 years on, we remember the brave local soldiers who faced the might of the German armed forces during the bloody Battle of Bullecourt in France

A tale of two halves for Ghosts derby win

HATTRICK: Grafton Ghosts' centre Dylan Collett regathers his own grubber before diving across to score.

"I think we showed real character out there.”

Rebels prove to be their own enemies in derby

COMING THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels' winger Anthony Skinner spots a gap in between the Ghosts' Mitch Lollback and Riley Law during the Group 2 local derby.

Handling errors and going away from structures costs South Grafton.

Mountain of defence takes its toll in Magpies loss

Former Italian international player Liam Zollo has been helping the Lower Clarence Magpies in pre-season training sessions.

Magpies treat first game back on field as trial contest.

Local Partners

Holiday beach patrols kick off

Swimmer urged to take care and listen to the advice of Lifeguards when swimming these school holidays.

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

Easter Bunny to visit the Clarence Valley

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Soundtrack to a Clarence Valley flood

Led Zeppelin's singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page. Their classic When the Levee Breaks is just one of the tracks being bandied about the DEX office as a flood soundtrack.

12 songs to listen to next time it floods

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views - WILL BE SOLD!

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 Auction

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

THE CAYMAN RESORT

24 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

It's those little things that make all the difference and when you arrive at this stunning and clearly elegant property the upgrades are immediately evident. With...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home is right in the heart of Yamba and allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and several...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 SALE

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 339,000

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!