Grafton’s gym a shining light for industry in dark times

The crew from Anytime Fitness celebrate the success of one of their community events.

IT'S a tough time for any gym, but for Grafton's Anytime Fitness, a piece of good news they had been waiting for came true this week.

The gym was notified via a Skype call that they had taken out the Australian Fitness Award for Fitness Business of the Year.

The award would normally be presented at a gala event in Sydney, but with gyms around the country, including Anytime Fitness shut for the past six weeks due to coronavirus, it was a very low-key affair.

"It was bittersweet not to be able to get up in front of everyone there," co-owner Jenny Ryder said.

"But it's a real light among the dark for us, and it's taken a while to sink in that we've won this award for any gym, anywhere across Australia."

Ms Ryder and co-owner Kathryn Langford took over the gym four years ago, and have won multiple awards through their parent company Anytime Fitness, but this is the first time they have been recognised on a nationwide scale.

"To be given this honour is just massive," Ms Ryder said.

"What always holds us up is the way we're there for the community, and the fact we've built this place where everybody belongs.

"It's not your typical gym. It's a place where everyone feels they can come, they're comfortable and belong in that space."

Anytime Fitness's entry in the Jacaranda float procession.

It seems the community can't wait to get back into the gym either, with people constantly approaching Ms Ryder keen to get back to their workout.

"There's this look of longing, and all we can say is that when we know, you'll know, but you can see everyone is missing it," she said.

"People are telling us that they didn't think they went there for the people, but they do now. They miss that catch up and having those people in their lives."

During the lockdown, the Anytime Fitness Grafton team have been conducting online and live workouts for their members on top of the nationally syndicated content.

"We've been checking in on members to make sure they are okay. Everyone's doing it tough … but there certainly feels like there's hope that we will reopen," Ms Ryder said.

Ms Ryder said they wanted to thank their staff and the community for there supporting over the last four years, and said the positive position they had was because of their member's trust.

"We have to thank Fitness Australia for the opportunity," she said.

"For the fitness business of the year to go to little old is pretty overwhelming."