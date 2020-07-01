Menu
Some of the crowd in the members stand on Grafton Cup Day.
Grafton’s half-day holidays take a hike

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jul 2020 8:00 AM
WITH COVID-19 restrictions putting plans for usual July Racing carnival crowds on hold, you could be forgiven for thinking you might be able to sneak a free half-day off still this year.

We've got some bad news.

While the Clarence Valley has been known as an area with one of the highest number of public holidays in the country, the NSW Government has cancelled the two half-days allocated for the racing carnival this year.

The official order, signed by the premier states: "The object of this Order is to amend the Public Holidays Order 2011 to cancel the declaration of the following additional part-day public holidays in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - (a) 8 and 9 July 2020 in Grafton City within the Clarence Valley local government area, as public attendance at the events scheduled for those days (the Ramornie Handicap and the Grafton Cup) is limited."

Sorry Grafton, hold out hope that the Jacaranda half-day survives too.

clarence racing clarence river jockey club grafton july carnival public holidays
Grafton Daily Examiner

