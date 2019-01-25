Grafton's husband and wife team vie for four Golden Guitars

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley presenting at the Golden Guitars last year. The husband and wife team are up for for four awards tonight, the first time as a duo.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley presenting at the Golden Guitars last year. The husband and wife team are up for for four awards tonight, the first time as a duo. Lisa Maree Williams

ALL eyes will be on former Graftonians and married couple Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont at Saturday night's Golden Guitar Awards, as they vie for four categories, including Contemporary Country Album of the Year and Duo of the Year.

This is the first time the pair have been nominated together, their new musical partnership winning them even more fans as they carrying on the tradition of country music couples performing together in concert.

Often touted as Australia's Johnny and June, the pair have been touring together in between their other commitments (The McClymonts and Adam Eckersley Band) for the past two years, releasing their debut album Adam & Brooke in 2018, which went straight to No. 1 on the ARIA country album charts.

Despite its success, the album was made on the run, the couple told The Daily Examiner last year.

"When the right time came along we had no plan. We had five weeks to write it and record the album. That's typical of us. We always work well under the pump,” the couple said at the time.

The duo are also nominated for Song of the Year (Trainwreck) up against fellow Graftonian Troy Cassar Daley (Wouldn't Change a Thing), and are eligible to take out the big gong, Toyota Album of the Year if they win the contemporary category.

Troy is also nominated for Heritage Song of the Year for Shadows on the Hill, a song he wrote driving back from Halfway Creek after a family funeral.

Troy and Brooke and Adam will also be presenting awards on the night.