Grafton's kings of the road - a public relations nightmare

WATCH YA BACKS: Tourists congregate at one of Grafton's favourite spots to admire the displays of jacaranda trees. The kings of the road are already back on their cases.

AS sure as Grafton's Jacarandas bloom each October, so too does abuse spring forth from passing utes with their pre-emptive windows down.

The carry on has already begun at See Park as taunts and revving engines mark their territories, reminding perplexed visitors just who's boss of this place. These Kings of the Road have no time for fools with cameras who arrive here enmasse to soak up the majesty of the floral display and spend their tourist dollar.

The most important thing is road clearance at all times and what better way to ensure this than telling them in the only language they know... 'get off the ****ing road ya **** ****s”.

While the festival committee and Clarence Valley Council have gone to enormous lengths to put Grafton's Jacarandas on the international map, a few drivers concerned about "being swamped with Asians” (to borrow from their political hero's famous maiden speech), will no doubt leave a lasting impression on the visitors that are here to admire the trees and join in the festivities. They may even go home and tell their relatives about it.

Let's hope they can't see the d**kheads for the trees.