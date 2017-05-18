23°
Grafton's leading trainer to fight 15-month racing ban

Matthew Elkerton
| 18th May 2017 7:06 AM
Trainer Dan Want and trainer Mike Dougherty with horse Dantga - running in the class 3 on Westlawn Day. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Trainer Dan Want and trainer Mike Dougherty with horse Dantga - running in the class 3 on Westlawn Day. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

RACING: Grafton racehorse trainer Dan Want has lodged an appeal with Racing NSW after he was sentenced to a 15-month racing ban this week.

Want was found guilty of a charge under AR178 after a two-week inquiry by Racing NSW stewards into the analyst's finding of cobalt, at a concentration above the accepted level, in a urine sample collected from the racehorse I Too Can Dance after it won the Maiden Plate (1700m) at Grafton on February 13.

Two readings were taken from the five-year-old gelding both in excess of the 100mg limit - the first at 162mg and the second at 149mg.

Evidence was taken from licensed trainer Want, who also represented the interests of the owners of I Too Can Dance, as well as Racing NSW official veterinarian Dr Craig Suann, veterinarian Dr Derek Major and Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory science manager Dr Adam Cawley.

Solicitor Matthew Tutt made submissions on behalf of Want.

Want, who reserved his plea, was found guilty of bringing a racehorse to the Clarence River Jockey Club for the purpose of engaging in race three (Maiden Plate 1700m) and the prohibited substance cobalt was detected in a urine sample from the gelding after it won the event.

After taking into account a number of aggravating and mitigating factors, Want's licence to train was disqualified for a period of 15 months, to expire on August 15 next year.

Want has exercised his right to appeal the sentence which has been submitted to the Racing NSW Appeals Board with a stay of proceedings granted to the trainer - allowing him to continue training - until the appeal is heard.

Racing NSW chairman of stewards Marc Van Gestel said while it was an unfortunate result for the Grafton trainer, the laws were clear when it came to prohibited substances.

"We have been very clear in putting out warnings in respect to (the use of cobalt)," he said. "Any positive signing of a prohibitive substance will be followed by an inquiry by the stewards.

"The penalty handed down to the trainer in question is in accordance with precedent penalties. There was one local case of precedence in Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson."

Lawson was suspended from racing for 12 months last year after a swab that tested positive for excessive levels of cobalt was taken from champion gelding Stella's Chance.

"We have continued to test for this substance for a number of years and we will continue to test for it," Mr Van Gestel said. "The nature of racing means there needs to be a level playing field, and we will aim to keep it level."

Want is the leading trainer on the Clarence River Jockey Club's premiership standings after claiming 12 country winners and one win at Doomben this season, as well as 23 other minor placings.

For CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie, the news of Want's inquiry and trial was disappointing, but the former steward admitted the nature of cobalt in horses was a "tricky" situation.

"It is always disappointing when the stewards find any of our trainers in a breach of the rules," Mr Beattie said. "As a jockey club we are not privy to the exact nature of the breach and the circumstances surrounding it.

"He has had a great season, and is currently the leading trainer in Grafton, but cobalt is a tricky product because it appears in many over-the-counter supplements that are regularly fed to horses.

"I think people have to understand the prohibited substance rules are very strict and there are many breaches that are unintentional."

It is expected the Racing NSW Appeals Board will set an appeal date in the coming weeks.

Want was not able to be contacted for comment.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cobalt crjc daniel want inquiry positive drugs test racing racing nsw stewards urine sample

Grafton's leading trainer to fight 15-month racing ban

Grafton's leading trainer to fight 15-month racing ban

TWO urine sample readings taken from five-year-old gelding I Too Can Dance were in excess of the 100mg limit of cobalt.

