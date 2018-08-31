Grafton's legendary Avon lady one of Australia's best

Grafton's Joy Baldwin has been selling products for the cult cosmetics company for more than 40 years, becoming one of Australia's most successful Avon representatives. Much to Joy's disappointment the company decided to close its Australian operations earlier this year which not only forced the sociable 70-something year old into an early 'retirement' but also saw her customers struggle with the ending of an era. Joy's reflects on her time out on the Avon beat and her "wonderful” customers. STORY: P8

IF YOU have ever used an Avon product in Grafton, chances are you have probably heard of Joy Baldwin.

Joy spent the past 43 years selling products for the global cosmetic company to the women of the Westlawn area in Grafton and beyond.

And in all that time Joy never missed a target. She was in the Top 20 sellers across the nation her entire career.

In fact she became one of Australia's, if not the longest and best-selling representative in the country and has the holiday prizes and Top 10 awards to prove it.

And if the American giant had not pulled the perfume stopper out of its Australian operations on May 5 this year, Joy would still be doing the rounds today because she genuinely loved selling Avon and adored her customers.

"I became one of their family. I've knitted bootees for their babies, been invited to weddings, and when they got older followed them to nursing home and ultimately attended their funerals,” Joy said.

"Even beyond the grave I'd also visit their families because I'm part of the bereavement team at the (Anglican) cathedral so I never really stop having that connection.”

Joy admitted her role obviously went beyond that of the traditional sales representative; much of the time her customers craved her routine visits because they loved company.

"I guess I was more than the Avon lady, I was someone they could talk to. I'd adjust my schedule to allow enough time to stay and talk to her customers who loved a longer chat,” she said.

She said her customers could also be quite demanding of her time and had no difficulty in expressing this.

"They had high expections, if I was 10 minutes late they would point it out,” she said.

Joy began selling Avon in 1975 to help to pay the chemist bills which were adding up once her children Andrew and Melinda came along.

"They were sick quite a bit when they were children but by the end of it I also earned enough money to put my son through university,” she said.

For her high-achieving sales efforts Joy won trips to Hawaii, Fiji and New Zealand, and has "been to Tasmania several times”.

But it wasn't a matter of selling a lipstick here and there, Joy worked hard to meet those ever-increasing targets every time.

"When I started it was about $6000 annually but lately it was more than $30,000 per year,” she said.

Joy ran a tight operation, waking at 5.30am each work day and was "out the door at 7am”, returning home at around 4pm.

"I would do South Grafton Saturday afternoon (and) Junction Hill every Thursday morning,” she said.

"There were territories in the early day so I did sneak in to service my old customers when they moved house but those rules were relaxed quite a while ago now.”

This was an open door for this Avon lady who never missed a beat.

"I've always been very competitive (her and husband Noel's front garden won back-to-back titles at the Jacaranda Garden competition for many years). If I didn't hit my monthly target I would go around the neighbourhood and doorknock until I did,” she said.

This dedication has transformed her Westlawn home into a virtual Avon museum. Her collection of Top 10 porcelain trophies created in the image of the company's first Avon lady Mrs Persis F Albee fill her china cabinets, performance plates line her shelves and other company accolades feature throughout her living room.

Joy said it had been hard for both her and her loyal customers to let go after so many years together.

"I was still seeing some of my original Westlawn customers. We all felt dreadful when we found out Avon was closing its Australian operations. They were all quite upset about this. I just couldn't believe it, I thought they were joking,” she said.

Joy said she found out while she was in hospital recovering from cancer treatment.

"My friend texted me in April but the company didn't officially tell me until the end of May. I received an email informing me of the closure and offering me $100 company credit for my 43 years of service,” she said.

Joy was underwhelmed to say the least and when she could not get the products she wanted Avon "ended up giving me the cash”.

"I realise online services have had a big impact on businesses but there are people still contacting me wanting to buy Avon so it's sad having to tell them I no longer sell it,” she said.

While this isn't exactly the note Joy thought her illustrious career in cosmetics would end, ever the optimist, she reflected upon the wonderful relationships and opportunities her work brought her over the years.

"I made beautiful friends and still send them cards,” she said.

"I can't stand being cooped up at home. Even when I was undergoing cancer treatment, my customers didn't know because I'd wear a wig and make-up and do my rounds. I like to be out and about and Avon gave me that opportunity.

"Now it's all over it means I'll be having more lunches with my friends. I still try to enjoy a very social existence.”

Living and breathing the AVON brand

DESPITE going through the wringer healthwise, Joy Baldwin's face still glows. She is a living, breathing advertisement for the Avon skincare products she loved to sell for the American company established 130 years ago.

Ms Baldwin said her best seller was Avon's 24hr protection deodorant, selling dozens of them when the company's closure was announced.

Her other best seller was sunscreen products followed by lots and lots of perfume.

New fragrances were always popular followed by shampoo for coloured hair and wrinkle creams, foundations, eye shadow and nail enamel, Joy said.

"Every three weeks I'd go up to St Francis aged care and paint their nails.”

Joy said one of her personal must-haves was Avon's Soft Musk Cologne.

"It was my favourite perfume. I wore it all the time. My customers would smell me and want it too,” she said.

She also wore the same "Cosy Mauve” lipstick for 40 years.

"When they discontinued it I stocked up on it. I wrote to them complaining and they brought it back,” she said.

"I sold a lot of the products because I wore them. It wouldn't matter how hot it was I was always made-up for work.”